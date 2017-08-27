News 2 joins forces with Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is once again partnering with the American Red Cross for Operation Helping Hand.

We’re helping raise funds for disaster relief in Texas after Hurricane Harvey made landfall and caused catastrophic flooding, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

You can make donations to help the victims of this disaster at RedCross.org.

To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, please contact the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

As of Sunday, more than 1,800 people took refuge from the deadly storm Saturday night in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas, and truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers being put in place.

Last year, Operation Helping Hand raised more than $125,000 for victims of the Tennessee wildfires and Hurricane Matthew.

