Nashville missionaries stranded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Harvey continues to pour rain onto the Texas gulf coast, people stuck in the path are trying to escape the floodwater and find safety.

Two missionaries and their three children moved from Nashville several years ago but were back in Music City visiting when Hurricane Harvey hit. The family-of-five was on their way back to Honduras when they got stuck in Houston.

“We just try to focus on the positives and realize, you know, several people have already died in the flooding. Others are displaced and stuck in far worse places than we are so we keep reminding our three little kids that we have clean water, we’ve got food, we’ve got beds to sleep in, we’ve got a hot shower, we have all the things that we need,” said Joseph Rahm told News 2.

Rahm said his family left Nashville this weekend and were diverted to Dallas due to the storm. After a break in rain, they continued to Houston where their connecting flight to Honduras was cancelled.

He said they stayed in a hotel last night but on Sunday drove north of Houston to get away from the devastation. The family made it about 30 miles north of Houston before hitting more closed roads and interstates and decided to stop.

Rahm explained that even through the devastation, he is seeing the good in people and is continuing to keep his faith strong.

“It is also been great to see locals and people around here are pulling out their boats and wading waist deep into water, helping each other so it is a good reminder that even though we sometimes feel like there is not much good left in humanity, sometimes these kind of events help us to remember and realize that there really are a lot of people out there who care and love each other,” he said.

Rahm is hopeful that the airports in Houston reopen soon and they can make it home but he believes the earliest they will be able to catch a flight will be Tuesday.

