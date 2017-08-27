Nashville church hosts community dinner to bring people together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community dinner was held Sunday in North Nashville sponsored by a local church.

Along with a good Southern meal of chicken, green beans, and corn, clothing donations were also handed out to those in need.

“I think it’s a time now you have a lot of violence. You even have racism. But what happens here on this ground, you’re going to see every culture coming together, serving together,” said Pastor Dwayne Lewis with New Season Church.

Over 350 people attended the event Saturday held at a lawn on Buchanan Street. Another dinner was held the night before at the same spot.

It was the first year the event, dubbed “Revival: Time for a Change” as the community works to instill and spread positivity and love.