Lawrenceburg air evacuation team on standby for Texas

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – An air evacuation team out of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, said Sunday it’s been placed on standby to help rescuers in Texas.

Air Evac Lifeteam 110 said they’ll be part of a second tier response once weather allows.

The team says with Hurricane Harvey currently stalled, more issues are being created as the Houston area sees extreme flooding. Victoria, Texas, is currently trying to transport almost 200 patients.

If Air Evac Lifeteam 110 is deployed, officials say their sister bases in Waynesboro, Lewisburg, the Shoals, and Savannah will be available to serve the Lawrenceburg area.

Several crew members have volunteered for long term deployment and are prepping to go when requested.