JOE BIDDLE: Titans offense anemic

Your Titans are now 1-2 in NFL preseason games.

Your Titans have managed a total of 10 points in their two losses. The 19-7 loss Sunday will not get it done when the games are real.

If I were Coach Mike Mularkey, I would drop that exotic smash-mouth offense jargon.

Your Titans fans aren’t buying it. They aren’t paying NFL regular season game prices to blister in the hot sun to see what they have been watching.

I know preseason game records don’t count. That doesn’t mean the team doesn’t need to show up.

What’s it going to look like when they open with the Raiders, at Jacksonville, Seattle and at Houston, the team most likely favored to win the AFC South.

The Titans scored 10 points against the Jets and Chicago Bears. Those are projected to be two of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

“I think it will be a good lesson for us,’’ Mularkey said.

Rookie defensive back Adoree’ Jackson was horrible in coverage, no matter where he lined up, nickel or corner. Mularkey said he was giving Jackson experience he will see in the NFL.

Mularkey blamed a lot of the yards given up to rotating a “number of players on our roster to see how they handled it.’’

Answer? They flunked, especially Jackson.

“Too many mistakes. We’ve got a lot of work to do and two weeks to do it,’’ Mularkey said. “Same old things with making too many mistakes. We have to overcome ourselves, let alone beat anybody.’’

The Titans scored their only points four seconds deep in the fourth quarter on an 11 play, 96 yard drive, taking 5:30 off the clock. It was a Mariota short pass to Derrick Henry from three yards out.

In the final stats, 13 Titans caught passes. Rishard Matthews, David Fluellen and Henry each caught three passes each. Only Matthews is a wide receiver.

The Titans offense in their first and third games has been horrendous. Now they go to Kansas City Thursday and both teams will likely go with players trying to make the 53-man roster. It could get ugly.

After watching three preseason games, I am baffled by what I have seen. One game out of three is not representative of what preseason guessperts thought of this team that won nine games last season.

They will play a lot of young, inexperienced players that have talent, but inexperience is deadly when the real games kick off. If Adoree’ Jackson gets beat like he was against the Bears, better passing teams will eat him alive.

Mariota gained 193 yards passing and one touchdown. Da Bears’ quarterbacks Mike Glennon and rookie Mitch Trubisky connected for 134 and 128 respectively. Both threw a touchdown pass.

Mariota is thought to be a better quarterback than either Glennon and Trubisky. He has shown it in one game.

Mariota has been accused of having problems completing passes thrown to his right. He threw two in a row to his right at one point and overshot both passes.

The Bears got a safety to make it 9-0 in the second quarter, added a 41-yard field goal to hold a 12-0 halftme lead.

Da Bears piled up 15 first downs before halftime. The Titans had only five.

“Definitely not where we wanted it to be coming out for a dress rehearsal,’’ defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said. “We have to clean that up.’’

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.