Google launches crisis map amid devastating Texas flooding

HOUSTON, Texas (WKRN) – Google Crisis Response has launched a map for those affected by the disastrous flooding in Texas after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

The map shows currently active advisories and warnings, as well as a map of shelters and if they’re still open or at capacity.

Thousands of people became trapped in their homes and along roadways across the Houston area after the hurricane hit. Rain was still pouring across much of the region as Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm and hovered above Texas.

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA’s involvement for years, the Associated Press reports.

Those impacted can already apply for help either online or by phone.

Want to help? We are once again launching Operation Helping Hand with the American Red Cross to raise provide disaster relief after Texas was hit with catastrophic flooding. Click here to donate.