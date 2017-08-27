Chicago Bears claw Tennessee Titans 19-7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The third game of the preseason is commonly referred to as a “dress rehearsal”. Every NFL team is supposed to be at their best, and that was not the case for the Titans as they lost to the Bears 19-7 on Sunday.

DeMarco Murray saw his first action of the preseason getting the start at running back and carried six times for 16 yards, including converting on fourth down of the opening drive of the game.

The Titans failed to score any points in the first half as Chicago put up 12 on the board including a 15-play, 96-yard drive that led to a touchdown pass from Mike Glennon to Dion Simms for the first score of the game.

The starters played into the fourth quarter as Mike Mularkey left them in to complete the Titans only scoring drive of the game, resulting in a touchdown from running back Derrick Henry.

Marcus Mariota went 12 for 21 passing for 193 yards including the lone touchdown pass to Derrick Henry, who led the team in rushing yards with 27.

Rishard Matthews was Mariota’s leading target catching three passes for 54 yards.

The game was tight in the fourth quarter until the Bears sealed it with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky to Tanner Gentry for the games final score to make it 19-7.

The Titans wrap up the preseason this Thursday Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. against the Chiefs. The game can only be seen on News 2.