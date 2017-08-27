Around 100 Nashville Red Cross volunteers are heading to Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizations from across the country are gearing up to help with relief in Texas after Hurricane Harvey caused devastating flooding.

That includes around 100 volunteers with the Red Cross from the Nashville area, who will hit the road Monday morning.

The crews will bring with them truckloads of food, comfort kits, and other supplies into the devastated neighborhoods.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey

According to the Red Cross, more than 1,800 people took refuge from the deadly storm Saturday night in 34 Red Cross and community shelters in Texas.

“What they need a lot of times is just sympathy, a hug, and a chance to express themselves,” said volunteer Rene King.

“These people have lost everything, and they are just so grateful for what they can have,” she told News 2.

King also said when they volunteer for disasters such as this, they have to commit to two weeks in the area.