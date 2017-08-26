Worker charged in using school cash on designer bags, iPads

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee school’s former food services director has been indicted for spending about $60,500 in school money on designer bags, electronics and other personal items.

A Tennessee comptroller’s office report says Verna Wright misspent Oneida Special School District’s money from 2011 through earlier this year.

It says Wright could use her personal credit card and pay it off with department money without proper documentation.

The report says Wright spent more than $2,500 on about 65 designer bags and more than $1,400 on about 110 phone cases and decorations, and bought eight computers, three iPads, eight iPods and other items.

A grand jury indicted her Tuesday for property theft over $60,000 and official misconduct.

The report says Wright told investigators she made “stress” purchases amid personal issues and increasing work responsibilities.