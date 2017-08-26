The Latest: Governor says no confirmed deaths from Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Harvey (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there have been no confirmed deaths linked to Tropical Storm Harvey.

Abbott said at a news conference Saturday in Austin that he’s working with local officials and seeking information about the storm, but that there’s nothing yet confirming that it killed anyone.

Abbott says it’s too early to speculate as to how much property damage the storm has caused, but he has expanded his disaster declaration to cover more counties.

Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it weakens while moving inland.

Forecasters warn that the storm could cause catastrophic flooding as it lingers in the area for several days.

1 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Harvey from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm.

But officials say they are still worried about potentially catastrophic rainfall that will continue for days, with more than 40 inches and flash flooding possible even well inland.

Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Experts say hurricanes almost always lose strength quickly after making landfall and moving away from the warm waters that fuel their winds. But the danger doesn’t end there.

Harvey is expected to keep slowing and dumping rain through the middle of next week.