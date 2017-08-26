Tennessee woman charged in death of man thrown from freight train in Wyoming

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WKRN) – A Tennessee woman has been arrested in Arkansas for her alleged role in the Aug. 19 death of a man thrown from a train in Wyoming.

Ashley Nicole Chandler, 29, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was taken into custody Thursday in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Her charges have not been released.

The Hot Springs Police Department reported the 26-year-old victim Eric Barrett was traveling on a freight train with Chandler and another person. Officers said there was a fight and Barrett was thrown from the train.

Officers labeled Barrett’s death a homicide.

Investigators identified the other suspect involved as Dennis Morely. He is in custody in Denton, Texas.

Chandler is in the Garland County Detention Center in Arkansas awaiting extradition to Wyoming.