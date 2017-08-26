Taylor Swift, UPS team up to deliver new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Nashville may have been lucky enough to spot a United Parcel Service truck with the cover of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album on it Saturday.

UPS and Swift have teamed up to deliver her new album titled “Reputation” when it’s released.

News 2 caught up with some Swifties who were checking out the truck.

“I think it’s cool that it’s an actual UPS truck and actual UPS employees. It would be surprising if Taylor were to jump out, but…” said Alex Jones.

“I was surprised to walk by and see Taylor on the side of the UPS truck, but she’s once again reinventing herself and I love her new song,” said John Tumminello.

If you see one of the trucks, you could win Taylor Swift concert tickets if you tag UPS on social medial using the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery.

You can also enter to win a trip to see a Taylor Swift concert when you pre-order her album from UPS.