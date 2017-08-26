Overnight shooting near Music Row critically injures one man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting in the Music Row area Saturday morning has critically injured one man.

Metro police say a security guard called in a shooting just after 3 a.m. near 19th Ave. S. and Chet Atkins Place.

Police found a white man, in his late 50’s shot in the abdomen.

Witnesses told police they saw two white females in a white, new model Lexus SUV pull up to where the victim was sleeping by the front of a building and fire two shots at him.

Police say the women fled south bound on 19th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

No the other details were made available.