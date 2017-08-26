Nashville overpass named after longtime Baptist pastor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An overpass in the Tennessee capital is being dedicated in the honor of a longtime pastor in the city’s historic African-American neighborhood.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry on Saturday unveiled the marker naming the bridge after Bishop Joseph W. Walker III of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Walker has been the senior pastor at Mt. Zion for 25 years. Council members Erica Gilmore and Freddie O’Connell co-sponsored naming the overpass. O’Connell cited Walker’s role in revitalization efforts on Jefferson Street.

Jefferson Street until the 1970s was a vibrant corridor of businesses and live music venues where iconic musicians like Little Richard and Jimi Hendrix built their careers alongside numerous local legends.

While the city limits the naming of streets to the deceased, that law doesn’t apply to bridges.