Nashville church helping send truck full of supplies to Texas coast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Texas gulf coast continues to get pounded with heavy rains, groups across the country are preparing to move in to help rebuild.

Cornerstone Church Nashville Associate Lead Pastor Galen Davis is asking his congregation in Madison to open their wallets to help.

“We will take an offering at the end of every service and put it all together, write the check.”

Davis hopes to raise thousands this weekend to pay for a truck load of supplies to Convoy of Hope’s aid in the devastated areas.

“My goal is to raise $20,000 to $30,000 for one of those trucks to be able to assist people,” said Davis.

“We have four tractor trailers that are full of food, water, emergency supplies, hygiene kits, flood buckets and things like that,” explained National Spokesperson Jeff Nene.

Missouri based company, Convoy of Hope, is a non-profit organization with boots on the ground before, during and after disasters like Hurricane Harvey.

“We have a convoy of twelve trucks that are on their way to Corpus Christi right now,” said Nene.

Nene said the best way to help is through places like Cornerstone Church Nashville. Once the money gets to Convoy of Hope, they can make a dollar go a long way.

“We can get most of the products donated. What cost the money is getting people there, getting trucks there.”

With a long road ahead for those in Texas, long term help is key for rebuilding the communities.

“When you get a team that works together on a problem, it always goes that much smoother and gets done that much faster.”

So, Davis said their money and prayer will go a long way today and in the months to come.

“It is amazing as large as the world is, it has become small in our relationships. Many of us know people down there and when we say things like this our hearts go out,” said Davis.

Cornerstone Church Nashville will collect money during both of their Sunday services at 8:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross.