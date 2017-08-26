Many people gather in Knoxville for demonstrations over Fort Sanders Confederate monument

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is taking steps to ensure the safety of people at a planned protest at a Confederate monument in the Fort Sanders neighborhood.

Around 80 vehicles were towed from the protest area Saturday morning, according to KPD.

KPD will be scanning people with metal detectors before they are allowed to enter the area. No food, bottles, coolers or containers will be allowed in the demonstration area.

Petitions began circulating online last week which called for the removal and the preservation of a Confederate monument in the neighborhood During that time, the monument was vandalized and some people came by to clean it up.

Since the section of 17th Street has narrow sidewalks, the city is planning to close the street to vehicle traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday from Cumberland Avenue to Highland Avenue. White Avenue, Clinch Avenue, Laurel Avenue and Highland Avenue will be closed between 16th Street and 18th Street.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero has asked that participants on all sides respect each other’s rights and that respect the role of law enforcement.

“Our officers will be there to maintain order and ensure that everybody is free to speak their peace,” Mayor Rogero said. “These are volatile times, and I strongly urge everyone to refrain from antagonism. We can have these discussions as a community without resorting to angry rhetoric or violence.”

Guns, weapons and marks will not be allowed in the designated demonstration areas, which will be subject to security checks. Anyone entering the demonstration zone will be scanned with a metal detector. No poles, sticks or other objects that can be used as a weapon will be allowed. Signs or flags will not be allowed if they are attached to a pole or stick that could be used as a weapon.

No water bottles, drink containers, liquid beverages or food items are allowed in the demonstration zone. Water will be provided to participants. Only required medical items will be allowed.

There will be temporary no parking zones along adjoining streets. Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, no vehicles will be allowed to park within a six-block area, bounded by Highland Avenue to the north, White Avenue to the south, 16th Street to the east and 18th Street to the west. Vehicles in that area will be towed.

A collection of unwanted medications planned at a Fountain City grocery store on Saturday has been canceled because officers have been reassigned to the demonstration. People can still bring their old and unwanted medications anytime to the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue.

