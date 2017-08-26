JOE BIDDLE: NFL’s regular season closes in

Thanks goodness there are only two more preseason games.

The Titans will wipe one of them off Sunday when they welcome the Chicago Bears to Nissan Stadum.

The Bears are coming off a 3-win regular season record in Coach John Fox’s third year.

Da Bears started last year 0-3 and ended the season with four straight losses. A 3-13 record did nothing to endear the Bears to the Chi-town fan-base.

Some of the Titans remember a similar season two years ago. They rebounded with a nine-win season in 2016.

Both teams are 1-1 in their first two preseason games. The Titans try to make it two wins in a row, as their projected starters will likely play the first half before allowing other players to show they belong on a 53-player roster.

Some projected starters will sit the game out. Most of those are veterans and could play if it was a game that counted. Running back DeMarco Murray is one of those. He has been nursing a pulled hamstring and Coach Mike Mularkey has been around long enough to know it doesn’t take much to put a player out for a long time with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Eric Decker (knee) is out. So is the Titans rookie and first pick in their draft class, Corey Davis, with a hammy injury.

Wide receiver Harry Douglas will sit out was a knee injury. On the positive side defensive lineman Karl Klug has been removed from the injury list.

General Manager Jon Robinson will be up to his neck in alligators as he tries to determine which players stay and which players leave. His head will be swimming when he and Mularkey try to figure out how many wide receivers to make the 53-man roster. They need to decide if third string running back David Fluellen will need to contribute on special teams while backing up Murray and Derrick Henry, who have impressed in the starting role.

This promises to be one of the most difficult seasons to settle a 53-man roster. Most years the Titans know all but about two or three players they need to keep half-way through training camp.

That number this year could reach double digits. The competition has been fierce. The team is full of players who pull for each other and actually help those younger players who are vying for a roster spot.

They wrap up preseason games four days after Sunday’s game with a Thursday trip to Kansas City.

That game will feature a number of players you have never heard of and will likely leave the NFL for an insurance sales job.

Leave it up to Jon Robinson to make the right moves.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com