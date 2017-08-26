Escaped Hickman County inmate captured

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate who escaped from the custody of the Hickman County jail has been captured.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office reported Michael McNeil, 45, escaped between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

McNeil was reportedly captured on Saturday.

McNeil was allowed to work certain jobs outside the jail, including yard work and washing cars.

He was washing a car in the sally port during the time of his escape.

The sheriff believes he scaled a wall while a deputy’s back was turned.

