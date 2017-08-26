Driver who was shot delivering pizzas in North Nashville dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who was delivering pizzas was shot in the head in North Nashville early Friday morning has died.

Metro police say Doniyor Abdumadjidov, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was delivering pizzas in the area when he was involved in a confrontation and was shot in the head.

He was found wounded lying in the street by a passerby just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Batavia Street and 27th Avenue North.

Abdumadjidov was working for New York Pizza on Elliston Place, which is open until 5 a.m..

Metro police said the person who lives at the address listed for the delivery had not placed an order.

Restaurant owner, Adam Payz, says Doniyor came to Nashville from Uzbekistan, in search of a better life. His wife and 4 children arrived just 2 months ago.

“I pray to God that he is going to make it,” said Payz. “He has been a great man with us, a great personality and he has been wonderful. I care about his kids with the wife. She is new in town, new in the country first of all.

Friends of Doniyor have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.