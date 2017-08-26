Celebrate National Dog Day and help area shelters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pet lifestyle export and author Colleen Paige started National Dog Day in 2014 to encourage dog ownership for all breeds. Each year, the National Dog Day Foundation sets a goal of rescuing 10,000, according to CNN.
If you don’t have a dog to celebrate with today, you might consider checking out one of the animal rescues here in Middle Tennessee.
Click here to check out Good Morning Nashville’s Pets of the Week.
- Metro Animal Care and Control is open seven days-a-week for adoptions.The shelter is located at 5125 Harding Place.
- Pittie and Pink
- Nashville Humane Association
- Rutherford County PAWS
- Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue
- New Leash on Life
- Agape Animal Rescue
- A Place to Bark
- Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary
- Clover for Rover Animal Sanctuary and Rescue