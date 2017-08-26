Celebrate National Dog Day and help area shelters

Charlie and Hank (Courtesy: Neil Orne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pet lifestyle export and author Colleen Paige started National Dog Day in 2014 to encourage dog ownership for all breeds. Each year, the National Dog Day Foundation sets a goal of rescuing 10,000, according to CNN.

If you don’t have a dog to celebrate with today, you might consider checking out one of the animal rescues here in Middle Tennessee.

Click here to check out Good Morning Nashville’s Pets of the Week.

