20 acres burning in English Mountain forest fire

ENGLISH MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews in Sevier County are trying to reach a fire on the Sevier County side of English Mountain.

Firefighters were unable to access the fire because of rough terrain. The Division of Forestry has taken over containment efforts.

The Forestry reports a rough estimation of about 20 acres are on fire in that area.

Due the difficult and rocky terrain, bulldozers were not able get to the area so crews are being forced to create containment lines by hand.

No homes or business are near the flames and are not at risk at this time. No one has been injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

