1 dead and 1 injured in Clarksville apartment complex shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation was underway in Clarksville Saturday.

Clarksville police told News 2 they were called to a shooting around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Ft. Campbell Blvd.

When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.

No one else was inside the apartment when police arrived.

A short time later, police were notified that there was a man in his 20’s at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his lower arm.

He was undergoing surgery and his condition was not released.

Police say they believe there is a link between the two men.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Clarksville Police.