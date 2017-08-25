Trump calls out Sen. Corker in tweet: ‘Tennessee not happy’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, President Trump tweeted his response to recent remarks questioning his competence in the White House made by Tennessee Senator Bob Corker.

Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

One week ago Corker made headlines when he questioned President Trump’s stability and competence in situations like the Charlottesville tragedy.

The senator also said Trump “recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation.” During comments to local reporters after a speech to the Chattanooga Rotary Club, Corker called for “radical changes” in how the Trump White House operates.

Trump’s tweet said Corker constantly asks the president “whether or not he should run again in ’18. Tennessee not happy!”

“I have not talked to the president this week,” Corker said to News 2 on Thursday. “I have talked with Chief of Staff Kelly and Secretary of State Tillerson.”

The senator was asked if he was concerned about reports of a troubled relationship between the president and Senate Republic Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Corker said he talked with McConnell Wednesday

“I don’t know who is creating a situation where so much of this is being reported and discussed,” said Corker. “But look, Mitch is our leader and we have a number of tough issues to deal with. I know he is in conversations with the White House and people he needs to be dealing with the next issue coming up and that is tax reform.”

Corker declined to answer questions about whether he will run again. He stayed with his standard answer, saying there will be a time and place for that.