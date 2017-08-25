Timothy Batts reaches plea deal

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville dad accused of shooting his young daughter as she returned home from school last year has reached a plea deal.

Timothy Batts went to trial last month and after two days of deliberation, a jury said they were hung on the reckless homicide charge against the young father.

During his testimony, Batts told the jury he thought his 11-year-old daughter was an intruder trying to break into their Shady View Drive on Aug. 8, 2016 when he shot her.

Batts was ultimately found guilty of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He remains in the Sumner County jail and will be sentenced Sept. 1.

