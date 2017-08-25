South Carolina principal’s comments on dress code cause controversy

Goose Creek, SC (WCBD) – The Principal at Stratford High School is facing backlash after her recent comments on dress code.

Parents say it happened during a meeting focusing on the appropriate attire for school.

We’re told the controversy stems from what Principal Heather Taylor had to say about wearing leggings to school.

Taylor can be heard saying “I’m going to tell you now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, you look fat.”

Parents and students alike are speaking out.

“I’m not a size zero and I kind of felt targeted because of my size,” said Allison Veazey, a Sophomore at Stratford High.

Others took to Facebook to express their thoughts on the incident including Principal Taylor.

She made a Facebook post asking parents to reach out to her to express their concerns.