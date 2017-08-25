Report: Vanderbilt nurse practitioner didn’t render aid to injured deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are questions about what happened in the moments after an officer-involved shooting.

The June 28 incident at the 100 Oaks Vanderbilt Clinic left a Robertson County deputy shot and badly hurt and the federal inmate he was transporting dead.

Now there are allegations that a Vanderbilt nurse practitioner responded to the scene, but didn’t offer help to the deputy.

Robertson County Deputy Josh Wiley was shot seven times, according to Berry Hill police reports. As Wiley was on the floor, bleeding profusely, Berry Hill police officers responded to the scene.

According to those responding officers, it was then that the Vanderbilt employee came into the room, declared inmate Rodney Cole dead and left without rendering aid to the bleeding deputy.

“The suspect had already been determined to be deceased by a medical doctor on the scene that had left,” Chief Bennett told News 2.

He said four of his officers were first on the scene responding in just over a minute. They were met by a Metro-Nashville police officer.

His reports show Lt. Gleixner and CPL Hill applied first aid to Deputy Wiley following the attack at the medical center.

News 2 obtained radio transmissions of the Berry Hill officers. You can hear the officers as they race from the third floor of the crime scene back to their cars to obtain medical kits.

“…Third floor, there’s only three of us, John.10-4 going down the stairs, I gotta get my med kit, need to stop the bleeding on the officer shot in the right side.”

According to reports, Hill applied a tourniquet to Deputy Wiley’s leg, Gleixner applied gauze and shortly after Metro Officer Ron Black arrived on the scene and assisted in applying gauze as well.

The question now, was the Vanderbilt nurse practitioner who pronounced the inmate dead obligated to render aid to Deputy Wiley?

News 2 reached out to the State Health Department. They directed News 2 to the statutes for the board of nursing.

A section on unprofessional conduct and negligence includes “abandoning or neglecting a patient requiring nursing care and discriminating in the rendering of nursing services.”

The head of the licensure division indicated there may be some provision under which a doctor could refuse to render care.

News 2 also spoke with a doctor who has served as the chair of the Tennessee Medical Association. She said there are expectations, but no obligations to offer help when needed.

She also told News 2 that doctors and nurses are all taught basic lifesaving support, and most people in the profession have those skills use them if they are called upon.

News 2 reached out to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department. They said they were made aware of the information, but “would not be commenting on this particular issue since we were not involved in those discussions.”

News 2 also reached out to Metro police who said they do not know anything about the Vanderbilt employee failing to render aid to the deputy or pronouncing the prisoner dead.

Additionally, News 2 reached out to Vanderbilt Medical Center and asked if they were aware of the reports out of the Berry Hill police department.

The chief communications officer responded by sending a statement that said in part, “As with any adverse event, we have conducted a full analysis. We have opened our doors to the Metro-Nashville Police Department to investigate this matter but decline to respond to questions about any individual’s performance related to this event.”

Deputy Wiley is still recovering from his injuries. He is expected to undergo additional surgeries to repair his leg.