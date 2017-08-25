Report: Inmate planned 100 Oaks attack, was not patted down properly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police determined through an investigation the Robertson County inmate who attacked two deputies at a 100 Oaks medical office in June planned the attack and was not patted down properly.

Rodney Cole, 37, was ultimately shot and killed by deputies Josh Wiley and Tomisha Jones, as he attacked Wiley and tried to escape custody on June 28.

The investigation report said Cole fashioned a holster out of cloth for a screwdriver and hid it under his clothing before he was transported.

A review of surveillance video at the Robertson County jail shows Wiley patting down Cole’s body but not the front or back of his torso.

Cole, a convicted bank robber, was reportedly waiting in an examination room with the deputies when he asked to use the bathroom.

According to authorities, Deputy Wiley accompanied him to the bathroom when Deputy Jones heard him calling for help.

Police say Jones opened the bathroom and saw Cole on top of the deputy, stabbing him with a long screw driver.

Deputy Jones reported she fired her weapon at the inmate, and that during the ensuing struggle, which continued into the hallway, Cole was briefly in possession of her weapon.

Jones reportedly told Metro police she then regained control of her weapon when both deputies reportedly fired at Cole, who was hit at least once time and died in the hallway.

Deputy Wiley, who was also hit by gunfire, has been recovering since the attack. Deputy Jones was not injured.

