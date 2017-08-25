Red Cross, Nashville power companies on standby for Hurricane Harvey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Teams from the American Red Cross and Nashville power companies are in standby mode as Hurricane Harvey creates havoc in Texas.

NES contract crews from the Davis H. Elliot company will leave Sunday at 6:30 a.m. from their office on Georgia Avenue in the Nations.

Nearly three dozen contractors will head to Houston, Texas.

Around 100 Red Cross volunteers across Tennessee are also on standby as the hurricane nears. Nine emergency response vehicles are already loaded with food, water and personal hygiene products.

If, or when, the Red Cross volunteers are needed they will receive an email and phone call letting them know where they are being sent.

Once that call comes in, the volunteers will also find out what they’re doing, where they’re going and where they’ll be sleeping.

Besides basic care like food and shelter, the volunteers will also provide mental health services.

“This is a traumatic thing, even before it’s happened,” said David Kitchen with the American Red Cross. “Individuals are trying to stock up their essentials whether it’s bread or water or whatever the case may be. You have people who are huddled in fear right now, you have some people with limited transportation that are trying to make it to high ground and you have a lot of anxiety from everyone who’s involved.”

Counselors will be on standby for after the hurricane passes.

How can you help?

There are a number of ways Tennesseans can help those in Texas.

AirBNB is giving hosts the opportunities in designated areas to volunteer their rentals to evacuees of the storm. This particular deal is mostly focused in Texas.

In Tennessee, you can donate money to the Red Cross by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW, or by texting the word Red Cross to 90999 for a $10 donation.

Donations can also be made through the Salvation Army by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.