Prospective Metro employees no longer have to list previous salaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, Mayor Megan Barry announced changes to Metro’s Human Resources procedures, which for many years asked applicants to list their previous salaries.

As of last month, questions about previous salaries are no longer included in job applications for prospective Metro employees.

“Salaries should be set based on abilities and qualification, not on how much someone made at their last job,” said Barry.

The mayor continued, “By eliminating salary questions from the application process, women and people of color, who may have been victims of pay discrimination at their previous jobs, will be on a more equal footing with other applicants and employees.”

Last April, a report by the National Partnership for Women and Families showed women in Tennessee are paid 82 cents for every $1 paid to men.

The report also showed the pay gap is even more prevalent among African-American women and Latinas, who earn 69 cents and 51 cents respectively to every dollar.

Friday’s announcement by Mayor Barry comes on the eve of Women’s Equality Day.