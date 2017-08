President Trump tweeted Tennessee is not happy in his response to Sen. Bob Corker’s remarks questioning his competence and calling for “radical changes” in how the Trump White House operates.

The tweet read: “Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in ’18. Tennessee not happy!”

