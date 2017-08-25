Pizza delivery driver shot in head during robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who was delivering pizzas was shot in the head during a robbery in North Nashville early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Batavia Street and 27th Avenue North.

Metro police told News 2 the man was delivering pizzas in the area when he was robbed and shot in the head.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

Metro police said the driver was working for New York Pizza on Elliston Place, which is open until 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.