Motive still unknown 8 days after man found shot to death in rural Williamson County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight days after a Columbia man was murdered police said there are no suspects or motives in the case.

Trevor Armstrong was found dead on a long dirt driveway in a remote stretch of Williamson County last Thursday morning.

According to family members, the 22-year-old man was shot five times.

Detectives told News 2 Armstrong didn’t have a criminal history and there’s no apparent reason why someone would want to hurt him.

On a GoFundMe account set up to pay for funeral expenses it reads in part, “Due to all of Trevor’s medical conditions it was hard to keep him insured. Though we hate to ask, our family is asking everyone and anyone who can help us raise funds to give Trevor the proper burial he deserves.”

“I think the whole community is devastated. Nobody deserves to die like this and be dumped like an abandon animal,” said JD Jones, a deacon and longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, which is located just a fourth of a mile from where Armstrong’s body was found.

Since the murder scene is on the county line, Maury County law officers initially responded before yielding the investigation to authorities in Williamson County

“It is incomprehensible how anyone could do another human being this way,” Jones said.

He told News 2 on the morning Armstrong’s body was discovered, he was putting his grandson on the school bus. While Jones doesn’t know the Armstrong family he said he knows the pain of losing a daughter and more recently a great-granddaughter.

“It’s a hurt I wish on nobody. I wish I could tell you in 20 or 30 years that pain won’t be there, but I can’t,” he said. “It will be there until the day I die. I know they are devastated and if we don’t get them some closure this wound will just fester.”

Jones said his church has prayed for the Armstrong family and has added them to their prayer list.

Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies are desperate for clues in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Armstrong Friday night at 1002 Woodland Street in Columbia. It begins at 8:30 p.m.

According to his Facebook page, Armstrong attended Columbia Central High School and was a big basketball fan.