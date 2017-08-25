Metro policeman credits training for being able to help wounded fellow officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville policeman credits his training for being able to help a fellow officer who had been shot several times.

Robertson County Deputy Josh Wiley was critically injured in an altercation with a federal inmate at a 100 Oaks clinic in June.

Metro Lieutenant Johnnie Melzoni responded, along with several Berry Hill officers.

Melzoni told News 2 he kept Deputy Wiley awake and calm. He also helped apply a tourniquet.

“The fact we have these medical kits on our person, and we’re wearing ceramic plates we just got… all those things we get from the city. [It] really, really helped out,” he told News 2.

Deputy Wiley was shot seven times and he is still recovering. He is expected to undergo additional surgeries on his leg.