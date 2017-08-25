Metro police say armed gas station robberies could be related

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police believe a robbery of a robbery of a Wedgewood area gas station Friday morning could be related to another in South Nashville.

A man walked into the Twice Daily on Eighth Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The man took cash from the register and ran out the back of the store, according to police.

He was wearing an orange Polo shirt, black short and black hat.

The Circle K near Interstate 440 was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect robbed the clerk at gunpoint while an accomplice stayed outside and stalled a customer from going inside the store during the hold-up.

The gunman is described as a black man who appears to be in his late teens or early 20s. He is around 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build.

His accomplice is described as a black man who was wearing jeans and a camouflage t-shirt at the time. Both men fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.