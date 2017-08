CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Out of 373 vehicle burglaries since the beginning of the year, Clarksville police say 51 guns have been stolen.

According to police, of the 51 guns stolen, 42 vehicles were left unlocked. Two of the vehicles were locked, but the windows were left down.

Police said a majority of the vehicles were parked in the owner’s driveway or in front of their home.

The monetary loss involving the firearms are estimated to be around $33,000.