Carthage man accused of raping 16-year-old girl

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 47-year-old man accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl has been taken into custody.

According to a press release, the Hendersonville Police Department received a complaint against James Lawing on Tuesday.

During the course of the investigation, police said it was discovered Lawing allegedly brought the teen girl from Smith County to Sumner County to work on a construction project.

He is charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and is being held in the Sumner County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Lawing is due in court on Sept. 27.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.