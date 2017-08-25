Car hits 7, including 5 children, on Pennsylvania street

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (AP) — Police said a car traveling in the wrong lane on Friday plowed into seven people, five of them children, on a street in a residential development in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the Mountain Top area near Wilkes-Barre. Five of the victims were flown to hospitals, where an adult was listed in serious condition and two children were treated and released.

A spokeswoman for Geisinger Health System didn’t immediately know the conditions of the other four victims.

Police said the car’s driver is in custody. They’re still determining what led to the crash.

Photos of the scene showed a car with a shattered front windshield on someone’s front lawn.

Neighborhood resident Eric Wanchisen said the collision happened in front of the home of an emergency room doctor who treated the victims before help arrived, including a baby who was in a stroller, The Citizens’ Voice newspaper reported.