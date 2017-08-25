3 hurt, including child and teen, in North Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were injured, including a child and teenager, in a drive-by shooting in North Nashville Friday afternoon.

Metro police said it happened around 4:15 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red car, possibly a Camry in the parking lot area of the Cumberland View public housing apartments located on 26th Avenue North.

According to Kris Mumford with Metro police, two people, including a child, were grazed by the gunfire. A 15-year-old was hit in the buttocks.

Police said all of the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

A suspect description was not immediately known.

Additional information was not released.