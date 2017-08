RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a missing 23-year-old Rutherford County man.

Stone Rich was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Hadley Avenue and 14th Street in Nashville.

He was reported missing by his family on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.