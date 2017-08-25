2 young men sought after Antioch Sonic robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sonic restaurant in Antioch was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night.

It happened at the location in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike near Bell Road just before midnight.

Metro police said two young men, one of whom was carrying a semi-automatic pistol, entered the business wearing ski masks.

They took cash from the register before running away toward Bell Road behind the business.

K-9 officers were brought in to track the suspects but were unable to find them.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.