Young, local entrepreneurs help students with college debt with Coffee4College

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) –Some young, local entrepreneurs are doing more than just selling coffee – they’re selling dreams.

Former La Vergne High schoolers Gregory August and Derrion Malik Hall started their business, Coffee4College in March.

The basic premise for the business allows students to join as sales people and a portion of the proceeds then go into an account for college scholarships.

A soft launch party was held on Thursday to show how much the business has grown in less than six months.

“We’re just meeting people all the time and it’s a blessing because they’re so kind and want to help us and that just pushes us even more,” said Hall.

The coffee is $17 for a 16 ounce bag.

