Worker falls from building under construction in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to a work site in Green Hills Thursday morning after a construction worker reportedly fell from a building.

It happened at a building in the 2400 block of Crestmoor Road around 10 a.m.

The extent of the worker’s injuries is not immediately known but he was taken away in an ambulance.

The site is the future home of a mixed-use development, including two hotels and office space.

