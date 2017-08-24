White or Wet? Winter outlook for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is an annual tradition. When the kids go back to school, you notice that one text book at the grocery store everyone has to get a hand on, the Farmer’s Almanac. For 200 years now, this inscription of long term weather forecasting gives a detailed look into the future. Basically, how many snow days will the kids get?

Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released their long term forecast including what we can expect for the upcoming winter. Tennessee and southern Kentucky should be in the middle of an air mass clash.

This winter appears to be a mixed bag of everything. “Break out the space heaters, umbrellas, and warm socks, because the Southeast will see below normal winter temperatures with an unseasonable chill reaching as far south as the Gulf Coast, with above-average precipitation.” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Also, their outlook includes many days ahead of sitting by a warm furnace, “Cold conditions are back! According to the Farmers’ Almanac’s 200-year-old formula, this winter is expected to be a bit more “normal” as far as the temperatures are concerned, especially in the eastern and central parts of the country…,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

As a reference, the average annual snowfall in Nashville stands at 6.3 inches. Near or above average snowfall could mean shovels would outweigh our aspirations for shorts weather this winter.

There you have it, our forecast this winter. While this is just an outlook, daily weather as you know can be sporadic.

When you think about the Farmer’s Almanac as a whole, it is quite impressive what original editor, David Young, with publisher Jacob Mann put together that lasted the test of time for 200 years. At times their forecast is created 2 years in advanced with a, “top secret mathematical and astronomical formula, that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position and many other factors.”

Let’s sit back, relax and see how this all unfolds together.

