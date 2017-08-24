VIDEO: Shoplifting woman shoves liquor in pants, shirt, bag

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL) – A woman in Louisiana is putting a whole new meaning to “holding your liquor” after video shows her shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol.

In a video released by the Shreveport Police Department, the woman can be seen grabbing several bottles of alcohol while walking down the aisles.

Initially she places the bottles into her bag, but then is later emboldened to stuff a couple down her pants, and more into her shirt.

The woman then approaches the counter where she places a random bottle on the counter before calmly exiting the store.

Police say the incident happened August 18 and are now offering a $300 reward for information on the woman.