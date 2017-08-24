Tip leads to 5 arrests, 1 kilo of cocaine at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A citizen’s tip about alleged illegal drug activity at a Nashville home lead to the arrests of five men, the seizure of one kilo of cocaine and cash.

Undercover detectives served a search warrant at the home located in the 3300 block of West Hamilton Avenue on Thursday.

Police said one kilo of cocaine was found in a pickup truck parked behind the home. Inside the home, police reportedly found 14 grams of marijuana, 5.3 grams of cocaine, digital scales and packaging material.

Thomas Crowder Jr., 50, and Corey Higgins, 40, are both charged with engaging in a drug conspiracy.

Three others, Donald Hockett, 45, David Woods II, 41, and Michael Shepherd, 22, are each charged with felony cocaine possession, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crowder is being held in lieu of $303,500 bond, while Higgins is being held in lieu of $403,500 bond.

Woods, Hockett, and Shepherd are being held in lieu of $28,500 bond each.

Arrests in cocaine bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Corey Higgins (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department) David Woods (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department) Donald Hockett (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department) Michael Shepherd (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department)