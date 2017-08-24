Teenage girl arrested in Lipscomb armed carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The final suspect in the Lipscomb carjacking case was arrested Wednesday night.

According to police, a 16-year old girl was the last suspect involved in the Aug. 5 carjacking on Lipscomb’s campus.

She was charged in juvenile court Thursday morning.

Two other teenage suspects were arrested for the carjacking and a 20-year old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning.

The victim told police she was driving out of the Lipscomb Academy parking lot on Granny White Pike on Aug. 5 when she stopped to text a family member. A man with a pistol tapped on her window and told her to get out of the car. The gunman told her to run. The suspects took off in her car.