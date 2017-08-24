TBI: Suspect shot at Jellico home after pointing gun at police dispatcher

JELLICO (WATE) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating after a man was shot by two officers.

Leslie Earhart, spokesperson with the TBI, said the man walked into the Jellico Police Department at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and pointed a gun at a dispatcher. Then, she said he fled to a home on South Myrtle street in Jellico.

Earhart said police made contact with the two residents at the home and confirmed he was inside, and both residents were evacuated and the man barricaded himself inside the house.

“He refused to comply with commands to come out, so at that point, officers deployed a type of tear gas in an effort to get him out of the home,” Earhart stated. “Shortly after the subject ran out of the home and confronted officers with a gun. At that point, two of the officers fired shots, striking the subject.”

The man was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Earhart. His condition is not known at this time.

Agents said they are looking into the man’s criminal history.

Earhart said forensic scientists are on the scene reviewing evidence.

