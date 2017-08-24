Suspected child rapist arrested after intense manhunt ends in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After an intense manhunt, a suspected child rapist was captured in a heavily wooded area of White County Thursday.

The 51-year-old man reportedly raped an 11-year-old girl Sunday afternoon before fleeing.

The girl didn’t report the alleged incident to her parents until Monday afternoon, which is when Goodlettsville police got involved in the case.

News 2 spent the day exclusively with law officers tracking Sterling Carter on Thursday, including deep inside the Bridgestone Firestone National Wilderness.

News 2 spoke with White County Deputy Chris Isom who said, “From my understanding, Goodlettsville pinged his phone and they gave us the longitude and latitude, so that got us out here looking.”

Police said Carter is a survivalist, but is also armed. He had also reportedly been in contact with family members before he was eventually convinced to surrender himself to authorities Thursday.

Investigators said Carter is related to the child he is accused of raping.

Once in custody, detectives discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

When asked if he wanted to talk with News 2, Carter replied, “I don’t have anything to say to y’all.”

White County will transfer custody to Goodlettsville where detectives will talk to him about the alleged child rape.

“Right now all I know is he said he is ok and he says that he’s going to be ok. He appears to be lucid and understands what’s going on,” Det. Isom said.

Detectives told News 2 to Carter has confessed to a family member.