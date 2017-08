NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a South Nashville gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Circle K near Interstate 440.

Metro police told News 2 a man walked in with a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

He reportedly fled the store on foot.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.