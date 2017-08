NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Restaurant Week continues at restaurants across Nashville this week.

All week long, restaurants offer deals and specials to invite new customers through their doors.

One of the participating spots is Elliston Place Soda Shop, which began serving up treats in 1939.

The historic location first opened its doors as a grocery store.

The group Nashville Originals holds Restaurant Week twice a year.

Click here to see a complete list of participating locations.